Study: Motorcycle helmets help protect the spine in a motorcycle crash

New research finds that helmets help protect the spine in a motorcycle crash.

According to a study done at the University of Wisconsin's Department of Neurological Surgery, helmeted riders were less likely to suffer a cervical spine fracture than those without helmets.

The department's objective said that even though helmets have been shown to decrease the incidence and severity of traumatic brain injury, many bikers don't wear helmets because they believe the added weight increases the risk of a spinal injury.

This study included over 1000 patients injured in motorcycle accidents, 738 unhelmeted and 323 helmeted. The University of Wisconsin found that there is a statistically and significantly lower likelihood of suffering CSI among helmeted motorcyclist. Unhelmeted riders sustained a statistically higher number of vertebral fractures and ligamentous injuries.

Read the entire study's PDF here.

