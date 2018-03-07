Study: More than 90,000 people waiting for a kidney transplant could survive a diseased one

According to Living Kidney, there are over 93,000 people on the kidney transplant waiting list.

Now, new research suggests using diseased organs could expand the number of potential donors.

In a small study, scientists at Johns Hopkins University enlisted 10 very sick people who were willing to receive a kidney infected with Hepatitis-C. The patients were given oral medications known to clear the infection both before and for 12 weeks after the transplant.

12 weeks later, none of the kidney recipients showed signs of the disease.

Experts say more large-scale studies are needed to confirm these results.

