Medical study: Encouraging teens to diet now may cause them to be obese later

A new medical study from the University of Minnesota shows that pressuring teens to diet could have a negative impact on them as adults.

The study was facilitated by the authors of the 2016 American Academy of Pediatrics Clinical Report in correspondence to the Department of Nutritional Sciences of UMN. Their findings showed that young adults whose parents encouraged them to diet in their teens were more likely to be overweight, engage in unhealthy weight control habits and have poor body satisfaction.

The study also showed that they are more likely to pass on the messages to their own children pressuring them to diet and focus on their weight.

The results come from a 15-year cohort study and it showed that parents replicate parenting in ways that are similar to the parent's own childhood experience, better or worse.

To read the entire text visit the AAP News & Journals Gateway website HERE.

