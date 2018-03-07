Alert Desk: President Trump is allegedly slammed with a lawsuit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Alert Desk: President Trump is allegedly slammed with a lawsuit from an adult film star

An adult film star is alleging that Trump never signed a nondisclosure agreement that his lawyer arranged with her. 

According to the civil suit obtained by NBC news, the hush agreement, or nondisclosure, was signed by President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen and Stephanie Clifford but was never signed by the President.

The President is referred to as David Dennison in the suit, according to Clifford's attorney. In the areas where David Dennison is supposed to sign, all lines are blank.

In the lawsuit, Clifford said she had an "intimate relationship" with the president that began in 2006 and continued well into 2007. This was after his marriage to Melania and during the birth of his son Barron.

The suit alleges President Trump's private attorney, Michael Cohen, tried to keep Clifford from talking about the alleged affair and admitted to making a $130,000 payment to Clifford just days before the presidential election.

Cohen says the president denies any encounter between himself and Clifford.

