6th grade boys start dance team

If you go to the high school basketball playoffs tonight at Burton Coliseum, the halftime show might be worth the price of admission.

The Colt Crew dance team will be performing, and they’re probably a little different than what you’re expecting.

The Colt Crew is a group of sixth-grade boys from S. J. Welsh Middle School that started their own dance group.

They are the first all-boys dance line at S. J. Welsh and have performed at the school’s pep-rallies and basketball games.

Tonight, they will be performing at Burton Coliseum for the halftime show of the high school basketball playoffs.

They will also be the halftime show of the finals game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Paige Caldwell is a teacher at S. J. Welsh and helps teach the boys their dance moves.

