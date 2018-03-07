DeRidder native DeShazor Everett re-signs with Washington Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Redskins.com) - The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday that they have re-signed DeRidder native Deshazor Everett to a multi-year contract. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Everett originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 4, 2015. Since joining the Redskins on Aug. 1, 2015, he has appeared in 41 career games with eight starts, recording 61 tackles, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.
In 2017, Everett played in 14 games, posting career highs in starts (eight), tackles (52), solo tackles (31), passes defensed (five) and forced fumbles (one).
Everett played collegiately at Texas A&M from 2011-14, appearing in 50 career games. He recorded 218 career tackles (123 solo), 26 passes defensed, five interceptions and a fumble recovery during his time with the Aggies.
Everett, 26, was a two-time All-Louisiana selection with Dragons.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.