Cournoyer named to 2018 LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team

The LHSAA announced the 2018 Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team on Tuesday and once again, Southwest Louisiana had a presence.

Class 1A runner-up Merryville had guard Andrea Cournoyer was one of 15 players to make the team.

Cournoyer once again was money in the semifinal and championship round as she broke the 1A scoring record for the second time in three years. Her 73-point output bested her record breaking 69-point performance in 2016. In her four trips to the state tournament, Cournoyer scored 194 points in six games.

Below is the 2018 Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team:

Kourtney Weber, Ursuline Academy (Most Outstanding Player)

Jaycee Hughes, Holden

Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian

JaMya Young, Loranger

Alex Harrison, Plainview

Le’Shenea Stubblefield, Delhi

Destiny Rice, North Caddo

Tristen Washington, East Ascension

Tyra Vaughn, St. Katharine Drexel

Kiana Anderson, Warren Easton

Kennedi Green, Madison Prep

Linsey Ard, Loranger

Alexius Horne, McKinley

Andrea Cournoyer, Merryville

Diamond Hunter, Lee

*The All-Tournament Team is chosen by members of the working media from the event.

