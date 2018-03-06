Cournoyer named to 2018 LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournamen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cournoyer named to 2018 LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) -

The LHSAA announced the 2018 Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team on Tuesday and once again, Southwest Louisiana had a presence.

Class 1A runner-up Merryville had guard Andrea Cournoyer was one of 15 players to make the team.

Cournoyer once again was money in the semifinal and championship round as she broke the 1A scoring record for the second time in three years. Her 73-point output bested her record breaking 69-point performance in 2016. In her four trips to the state tournament, Cournoyer scored 194 points in six games. 

Below is the 2018 Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team:

  • Kourtney Weber, Ursuline Academy (Most Outstanding Player)

  • Jaycee Hughes, Holden

  • Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian

  • JaMya Young, Loranger

  • Alex Harrison, Plainview

  • Le’Shenea Stubblefield, Delhi

  • Destiny Rice, North Caddo

  • Tristen Washington, East Ascension

  • Tyra Vaughn, St. Katharine Drexel

  • Kiana Anderson, Warren Easton

  • Kennedi Green, Madison Prep

  • Linsey Ard, Loranger

  • Alexius Horne, McKinley

  • Andrea Cournoyer, Merryville

  • Diamond Hunter, Lee

*The All-Tournament Team is chosen by members of the working media from the event.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly