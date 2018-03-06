El Jerico Bartie trial underway on eight counts attempted first degree murder of police officers

El Jerico Bartie is on trial on eight counts of attempted first degree murder of a police officer-- after he allegedly fired numerous shots at officers during a standoff at a motel in Sulphur July, 2014.

During the trial, several Lake Charles Police SWAT team officers testified about the standoff- and attempts to get Bartie from his motel room and into custody.



They also showed surveillance video of the officers-- in position in a stairwell of the motel...being forced back when shots were fired and then dash cam video documenting the gunfire.



At the time hotel guests had been told to evacuate the building.

"They had the cops in the corner, of the hotel in the back, with their guns loaded, ready to shoot," said Allison Gremillion.

"I mean I grabbed my kids and hurry up, threw them in the car and just leave," she said.

"Cops knocked on the door,knocked on it really hard and we opened it. And they said, 'Get out, get out now!'" said hotel guest Brandon Steede.



During the trial, one police officer testified Bartie initially refused to surrender telling them to "come in and get him." And the officer testified he told Bartie--"That's not going to happen."



Ultimately, according to testimony, Bartie threw a bullet proof vest and two hand guns out of his room and surrendered with his hands up.



Earlier, Bartie had allegedly been involved in a shooting in Lake Charles and then went to the Super 8 motel in Sulphur. In the aftermath of the standoff, prosecutors say 18 shell casings and 17 bullets were recovered-- all fired for Bartie's gun. According to prosecutors none of the officers ever did fire their weapons.

The state is still putting on its side of the case. Bartie has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her coverage of the trial on Twitter.