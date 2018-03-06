First U.S. export of LNG leaves Cameron Parish

The first U.S. export of liquid natural gas to India has now left Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, according to multiple media reports.

According to the Hindu Times, India-based GAIL is purchasing approximately 3.5 million tons of LNG per year from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass facility.

The first shipment aboard the GAIL’s chartered LNG ship ‘Meridian Spirit’ is expected to arrive in India on March 28.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.