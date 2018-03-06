Restrictions on Calcasieu River, English Bayou lifted

All restrictions placed following flooding on the Calcasieu River and English Bayou last week have been lifted.

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued the emergency declaration to close the waterways because of flooding caused by heavy rains north of Calcasieu Parish.

All recreational boat traffic on the river north of the saltwater barrier and English Bayou may resume normal activity.

