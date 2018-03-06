Authorities: Dead animals, animals living in poor conditions found at Sulphur home

Two Sulphur residents have been arrested after several dogs were found in poor living conditions and six dog carcasses were found on their property, authorities said.

Kimberly L. Evans, 40, and Alfredo Sanchez, 38, were booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on 35 counts of simple cruelty to animals and six counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Sanchez is a convicted felon who is in the country illegally, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. He has been deported twice and claims that he and his attorney used a fraudulent name to apply for a visa.

An initial visit to Evans' home was made in November 2017 when detectives discovered at least 20 dogs living on the property in unsanitary conditions without proper shelter or water, Myers said. Several cruelty notices were issued over the next few months, most of which Evans claimed to have misplaced, according to Calcasieu Parish Animal Services.

On March 1, CPSO detectives and CPAS seized 35 living animals from the home as well as six deceased animals after a search warrant was prepared on the home. Layers of fecal matter and urine covered the floors and furniture, a cat carcass being consumed by maggots was in a laundry basket, two deceased birds were inside a cage with living birds. As many as six dogs were living in one crate and a possible goat carcass was found on the property.

Evans said that she had collected the dogs from people on Facebook who were giving them away.

Before leaving the home, detectives were informed that a man - later discovered to be Sanchez - lives at the residence, but flees into the woods every time law enforcement arrives on the property. When asked about the man, Evans said his name was "Yoni" and he was her fiance who had been living with her for approximately three years.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol placed a federal detainer on Sanchez and will be further investigating his claims in reference to obtaining a visa.

Judge Sharon Wilson set both their bonds at $7,500.

