BREAKING: Sulphur man killed in motorcycle accident

A Sulphur man is dead after a vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle he was riding, according to authorities.

Raymond Wayne Ravia, 42, of Sulphur, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson west on US 90 when Kateland Williams, 20, of Lake Charles, turned in front of him in her 2014 Nissan Altima, Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police, said. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, ejecting Ravia from the motorcycle.

The accident happened east of Sulphur.

Ravia was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Williams was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted to the LSP Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

