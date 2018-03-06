Lake Charles man on trial for charges related to 2014 standoff at Sulphur hotel

A 26-year-old Lake Charles man accused in two shootings in July 2014 is on trial this week.

El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.

Authorities said Bartie committed a drive-by shooting July 25, 2014, on Cline Street in Lake Charles. Bartie was arrested a day later, after a 30-minute standoff with police at a Sulphur hotel.

The Lake Charles and Sulphur police departments said Bartie fired multiple shots at them when they tried to serve him a warrant in connection with the drive-by shooting.

