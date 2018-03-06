4-year-old wants donations for her birthday to purchase a wheelc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

4-year-old wants donations for her birthday to purchase a wheelchair for Ainsley's Angels

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

At the age of 4, most girls are looking for a big birthday party filled with presents, friends, cake, and balloons.

But, for one little girl, presents at her princess themed party are a huge no-no.

"I'm going to buy a wheelchair," said 4-year-old Cecilia Hollier.

The idea began when Cecilia and her two sisters wouldn't help their mother pick up their toys.

"The toys were all over the house and they wouldn't help me pick up," said Kaitlynn Hollier, Cecilia's mom. "And so I said you need to take better care of your things, some kids don't have toys and Cecilia was inquisitive she said, what do you mean kids don't have toys?' It almost, like, broke her heart."

As the little girl and her mother began doing some research, they quickly learned about Ainsley's Angels.

"We looked it up online and Cecilia said, 'God made people differently and I want to help them out,'" Hollier said.

Instead of gifts for her upcoming 5th birthday, Cecilia decided she wanted to raise $5,000, the cost of one race-ready wheelchair for Ainsley's Angels.

"God made their legs differently," Cecilia said, "so I want to help."

You can donate by going to the Facebook fundraiser page. or send in a mail donation.

Checks can be made payable to Ainsley's Angels and you can send them to:

Ceciliea Hollier

PO BOX 155 
Lacassine, LA 70650 

