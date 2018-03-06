OLQH students learn lesson while helping those in need

Some Lake Area first-graders got a lesson on the value of money while helping out a good cause.

First grade students from Our Lady Queen of Heaven made their annual visit to Abraham’s Tent, Tuesday. The students delivered canned goods and toured the facility,

The visit was part of a Lenten project that included the students doing chores to raise their own money for the canned goods then going to the store as a class to make their purchase.

School officials say, it’s a wonderful lesson for them on earning money, the value of money, and most importantly how they can help those in need.

