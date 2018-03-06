Drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics set in Calcasieu Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics set in Calcasieu Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
Calcasieu Parish Animal Services has scheduled two drive-thru rabies clinics in March and April.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services has scheduled two drive-thru rabies clinics in March and April. 

The first is on Saturday, March 17 at the West Cal Arena parking lot on 401 Arena Road in Sulphur. It starts at 7:00 A.M. and ends at noon.

The second clinic is Saturday, April 14 at Burton Coliseum's parking lot on 7001 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles. It also starts at 7:00 A.M. and ends at noon.

The vaccination and licensing fee for an animal who is already spayed or neutered is $8. For an unaltered pet, the fee is $10. Microchipping will also be available at the clinics.

All cats must be in portable kennels.

Residents can pay with cash or checks only.  No debit or credit cards will be accepted. 

Last year, a total of 4,301 pets were served during the two clinics.

Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana state codes requires all dogs and cats over three months of age be vaccinated and licensed. These drive-thru clinics help prevent the spread of the rabies infection and once vaccinated, your pet is required to wear a rabies license tag. Cat owners are encouraged to place the tag on a humane, breakaway collar. 

A reminder: the legal definition of a pet owner is “any person, business or any other legal entity that provides care, harbors, acts as custodian, or permits and animal to remain on or about his premises.”  In the event someone is bitten, this person or entity could be held responsible.

For more information, contact Animal Services at 337-721-3730 or visit www.cppj.net.

