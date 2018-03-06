What will happen to workers, inmates after Vernon Correctional Facility closes?

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Monday that Vernon Correctional Facility is to close March 31, due to cuts in state funding.

The 201 currently locked up at the facility are state inmates, so the closure of this facility will not impact the parish jail. Inmates who have been recently arrested in Vernon are held at the parish jail, which is connected to the Sheriff's Office

The Department of Corrections says it's currently reviewing its options as to where to house the 201 inmates.

Craft says they are looking to facilities in neighboring parishes.

As far as the employees go, Craft says some can retire or are already drawing retirement. Some will be absorbed into parish jail operations and the rest have opportunities to apply at neighboring facilities, which are already looking to hire them.

The buildings and property belong to the parish. Craft says the Sheriff's Office will continue to maintain it while the parish finds a tenant.

