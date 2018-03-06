Sowela is offering two great programs for high school seniors.

Sowela is offering two great program for high seniors

The Sowela Transfer Academy Increasing Readiness for Seniors (STAIRS) program is for high school seniors who want to begin college while still in high school and who intend to enroll in a four-year or two-year degree program after high school graduation.

The Senior Technical Education Program at SOWELA (STEPS) is for high school seniors who want to begin college while still in high school and who intend to enroll in Associate Degree, Technical Diploma, or Certificate programs after high school graduation.

For information on the STAIRS and STEPS programs, contact the College and Career Transition Office at 337-421-6581.