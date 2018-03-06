Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 5, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jeremy Scott Hayes, 36, Lake Charles : Possession of drugs, tail lamps. Bond: $3,100.

Joshua Ryan Langford, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, simple burglary. Bond: $7,000.

Justin Lee Leger, 30, Sulphur: Turning movements and required signals, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, direct contempt of court, probation violation. Bond: $6,100.

Timothy Ray Stephens 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000.

Deonta Daniel Bartie, 17, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; resisting an officer, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute; manufacture or distribute. Bond: $10,000.

Nicolase Robles, 25, Kerrville, TX: Possession of drugs, theft. Bond: $4,000.

Wilford F. Phenice, 25, Euince: Instate detainer.

Sade Phillippia Jackson, 25, New Orleans: ARDC detainer.

Akeem Arsenio Freeman, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Joshua Charles Gibson, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, parole violation.

Kevin Dewayne Chavis, Sr., 50, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, battery. Bond: $4,000.

Charles Joseph Doyle, Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Cody Blake Lejeune, 34, Jennings: Battery.

Bryan Christopher Duhon, 36, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, stalking.

Nathaniel Dewayne Smith, 37, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $1,500.

Carie Denean Martin, 36, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Randy Mikell Ward, 39, Church Point: Direct contempt of court.

Kobe Mason Breaux, 19, Iowa: Probation violation.

Rendivus Rondell Etienne, 36, Jennings: Parole violation.

Derrick Wade Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks, speeding.

Kimberly Lynn Evans, 40, Sulphur: Cruelty to animals.

Alfredo Sanchez, 38, Sulphur: Cruelty to animals.

Charles Scott Jouett, 39, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Arlun Raythunda Watford, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Malcolm Henry Stevens, 49, Lake Charles: Theft, resisting an officer.

Kelsey Belle Roach, 22, Westlake: Simple criminal damage, battery.

Francis Lejeune, 57, Crowley: Operating while intoxicated, public intimidation and retaliation.

Terrell Durron Williams, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

