Study: A $1 increase in minimum wage can lead to less people calling out

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A little extra green can go a long way towards keeping people showing up for work, and by little, that's only $1 dollar. 

According to a study by the B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis, less-educated workers who get a one-dollar raise in the minimum wage are less likely to call out sick than those who don't. 

The data published in the B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis analyzed job absence due to illness among hourly workers aged 25 to 64 between 1997-2013. Researchers compared people with a high school education or less who are more like to be impacted by minimum wages with higher educated groups. 

Upping the minimum wage was linked to lower absence rates due to the worker's own illness among less-educated people. The study showed beneficial effects of minimum-wage increases were greatest for workers who did not work year-round. 

To learn more about the study, visit the Degruyter's website

