LSU professor will become the president of a national organization

A Louisiana State University medical school professor will become president of a national organization for drug researchers.

According to the LSU Health Sciences Center, Dr. Wayne Backes was voted president-elect of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. The ASPET is a 5,000 member scientific society whose members conduct basic and clinical pharmacological research and work for academia, government, and more. Bakes has been in leadership positions with the society since 2008.

Backes is a professor of pharmacology and experimental therapeutics and associate dean for research at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He's been awarded about $30 million in grant funding over his career according to LSUHSC's website.

He will take that position July 1, and will become president a year later serving a year-long term.

