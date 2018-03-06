The FDA warns of fraud with unapproved flu medications

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to be aware of unapproved flu medicines.



According to a news release on the FDA's website, while the worst of the this year's flu may be over, there are no legally marketed over-the-counter drugs to prevent or cure the flu.

There are a few red flags, FDA says, such as the drug claiming it can reduce the severity and length of the flu or boost your immunity naturally. These drugs can only relieve symptoms associated with the flu, like fever, muscle aches, or congestion.

The FDA warns that these fraud scams waste money and delay proper diagnosis and treatment.

