Free health services offered for low-income uninsured

The Calcasieu Community Clinic offers free medical services to low-income, uninsured workers across Southwest Louisiana.

The not-for-profit organization is a collection of medical personnel that volunteer their time every week.

There are a number of free services they offer including medical health care, vision and dental programs, and lab testing.

The clinic is staffed by medical personnel that volunteer their time to members of the community in need.

They are located at McNeese State University’s Juliet Hardtner Hall College of Nursing, and are only open on Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People eligible to receive care include those earning up to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, self-supporting students, and the short-term unemployed seeking employment.

For a list of full eligibility criteria, visit their website.

