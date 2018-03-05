Calcasieu Parish schools protection plan rolls out

Calcasieu Parish schools will now have some new faces on campus.

A rapid response team with SWAT members will patrol campuses to keep watch in case of any potential threats.

This comes in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Corporal Dwayne Petroski, one of the SWAT members on patrol, said the goal for the first day was to get acquainted with the campus layout in case there's a threat.

"Not that we anticipate something's going to happen but just in case it does," Petroski said. "We've got two separate teams, one on the West and East side of the parish."

"If an incident does happen we'll have a faster response time to it."

Petroski said they will also be there to interact and get to know the students.

"There may be some students who need some help," Petroski said. "Understanding what those issues are and providing them with the help they need could curtail something major happening."

Petroski said he hopes they won't be needed, but they'll remain ready for any situation.

"We don't want anything that's happened in other parts of the country to happen here and we don't anticipate it happening, but if it does we want to be prepared for it."

