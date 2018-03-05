I-10 bridge construction causing major delays - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-10 bridge construction causing major delays

Traffic on the I-10 bridge Traffic on the I-10 bridge
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All eyes are on I-10 as bridge work continues to slow things down.

"It's bad, just bad," said Frederick Cummings. "That one lane, real bad, it takes 4 hours to just get across."

This $8.5 million project is expected to last about four months, so drivers are urged to plan ahead. Construction is currently ongoing in the eastbound lanes of I-10. The outside lane will remain open until repairs are completed on the inside lanes.

Cummings drives over the I-10 bridge at least once a week, hauling from Florida to Lake Charles for work. It took him 45 minutes to get over the bridge around 3 p.m. 

"When you're driving trucks, its a mess, with cars jumping in, cutting you off and you have to stay on breaks," said Cummings. "It's a nightmare coming across that one lane. It really is."

He's not the only one concerned about the backup.

"Normal people would tell you to take 210, but 210 will get congested as well," said Curtis Chesson. "It's going to be bad, going to be bad for a long time."

Chesson crosses the river every day into Lake Charles, but has always tried to avoid the I-10 bridge. He's worried about accidents, with only one lane open on the eastbound side.

"Whenever you're hauling a load, it takes some time to stop, so its a major concern," said Chesson. 

State Police Troop D has investigated six crashes in the areas leading up to the bridge since Friday morning. 

Westlake Police say they've responded to three over the weekend. 

Motorists are advised to use I-210 or LA 12 via LA 27 and U.S. 171 as detours.

Click HERE for detours and more information. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

