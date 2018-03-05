I-10 bridge construction causing major delays

All eyes are on I-10 as bridge work continues to slow things down.

"It's bad, just bad," said Frederick Cummings. "That one lane, real bad, it takes 4 hours to just get across."

This $8.5 million project is expected to last about four months, so drivers are urged to plan ahead. Construction is currently ongoing in the eastbound lanes of I-10. The outside lane will remain open until repairs are completed on the inside lanes.

Cummings drives over the I-10 bridge at least once a week, hauling from Florida to Lake Charles for work. It took him 45 minutes to get over the bridge around 3 p.m.

"When you're driving trucks, its a mess, with cars jumping in, cutting you off and you have to stay on breaks," said Cummings. "It's a nightmare coming across that one lane. It really is."

He's not the only one concerned about the backup.

"Normal people would tell you to take 210, but 210 will get congested as well," said Curtis Chesson. "It's going to be bad, going to be bad for a long time."

Chesson crosses the river every day into Lake Charles, but has always tried to avoid the I-10 bridge. He's worried about accidents, with only one lane open on the eastbound side.

"Whenever you're hauling a load, it takes some time to stop, so its a major concern," said Chesson.

State Police Troop D has investigated six crashes in the areas leading up to the bridge since Friday morning.

Westlake Police say they've responded to three over the weekend.

Motorists are advised to use I-210 or LA 12 via LA 27 and U.S. 171 as detours.

