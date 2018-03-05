Water main break in Iowa repaired, some under boil advisory

Water was restored to Iowa residents late Monday evening after a large water main breakage, according to Municipal Clerk Sandra Turley and Mayor Ponthieux.

A telephone or cable company bore through an 8-inch water main at the corner of South Knapp Avenue and W. 2nd Street earlier in the day. A new pipe was placed and secured.

Although repairs are complete ALL residents south of the railroad tracks are under a boil advisory and will remain under the advisory until the water is deemed safe for use, said Mayor Ponthieux. Water samples are being taken and sent off for testing.

