First-grader brings unloaded gun to Oakdale Elementary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

First-grader brings unloaded gun to Oakdale Elementary

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Oakdale Elem. administration sent home letter to parents about gun at school. (Source: Facebook) Oakdale Elem. administration sent home letter to parents about gun at school. (Source: Facebook)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

A first-grade student at Oakdale Elementary brought an unloaded gun to school, according to Principal Kay Randolph.

The incident was handled last week and Monday a letter was sent home to parents informing them of what happened.

"We wanted to inform Oakdale Elementary parents that a first-grader thought he was bringing a toy gun to school, but it was actually a small revolver," the letter stated. "The Oakdale Police Department was called. They immediately came and confiscated the revolver. The student was removed from campus."

Principal Randolph tells 7News she wrote the memo to parents in an effort to be transparent about the incident, while at the same time not causing a panic. 

She asks all parents and guardians to check their children's backpacks before sending them off to school. 

"No matter how innocent the incident was, it was still a gun," she writes.

Randolph says the student will have a hearing Wednesday with school officials, a counselor, and parents - in accordance with Allen Parish School Board policy.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

