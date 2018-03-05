Check your tickets! $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lake Charles

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Lake Charles, double check your numbers. One ticket from Saturday's drawing was a $50,000 winner.

According to the Powerball website, the winning ticket was purchased at the Shop Rite on Country Club Road. That ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were 13, 17, 25, 36, 40 and the Powerball was 5. The winning ticket expires August 30, 2018.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, March 7.

