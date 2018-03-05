Sheriff: Vernon Correctional Facility to close March 31 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sheriff: Vernon Correctional Facility to close March 31

(Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Correctional Facility will close on March 31 due to financial reasons, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

The VCF currently houses 201 inmates.

"We have thoroughly investigated every possible avenue to avoid closing the facility," said Craft. "With the number of inmates that we currently house, it is no longer financially feasible to remain open."

A facility similar to VCF needs to house a minimum of 350 inmates per day to be self-supporting, Craft said.

"Numerous studies show that Louisiana Sheriff’s are underpaid approximately $ 10 per day per inmate," Craft said. "This fact along with the fact that the current state budget shows a $5 per day cut to house state inmates, are major factors in a decision that has been months in the making."

The Louisiana Department Corrections will review inmate rosters and make a determination as to where each VCF inmate will be transferred.

"There are several current VCF employees who will be able to retire and I am diligently working to reassign as many VCF employees as possible," said Craft.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly