Sheriff: Vernon Correctional Facility to close March 31

The Vernon Parish Correctional Facility will close on March 31 due to financial reasons, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

The VCF currently houses 201 inmates.

"We have thoroughly investigated every possible avenue to avoid closing the facility," said Craft. "With the number of inmates that we currently house, it is no longer financially feasible to remain open."

A facility similar to VCF needs to house a minimum of 350 inmates per day to be self-supporting, Craft said.

"Numerous studies show that Louisiana Sheriff’s are underpaid approximately $ 10 per day per inmate," Craft said. "This fact along with the fact that the current state budget shows a $5 per day cut to house state inmates, are major factors in a decision that has been months in the making."

The Louisiana Department Corrections will review inmate rosters and make a determination as to where each VCF inmate will be transferred.

"There are several current VCF employees who will be able to retire and I am diligently working to reassign as many VCF employees as possible," said Craft.

