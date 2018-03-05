Incident at Lake Charles Boston Academy was cleared by law enforcement

The incident at Lake Charles Boston Academy was deemed all clear after a check by law enforcement.

According to the Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Officer, Holly Holland, the officers inside of the building were there as a precautionary measure.

Holland says the school received reports this morning before school began that an individual was on the premises, so law enforcement came and conducted a search. After an all clear was given by law enforcement, the arrival of students was conducted as normal.

