Preliminary findings released in severed head investigation

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office has released preliminary forensic findings in the investigation into a severed head found south of Hackberry.

The badly decomposed human head was discovered on the shoulder of La. 27 on March 1.

According to preliminary forensic findings, the victim is believed to be a white female between 25 and 40 years old, with auburn or brown hair, according to information from Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson. The victim has had extensive dental work done. There was no apparent trauma to the skull. The head was too badly decomposed to visibly see any facial features.

Investigators hope their findings will be confirmed through further forensic analysis at the LSU FACES Lab. Preliminary findings have been put on the National Crime Information Center.

Sheriff Johnson says there are no current missing person cases in Cameron Parish.

