Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March 5

Millard Todd Rogers, 49, Batchelor: Battery.

Laci Leann Wise, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Gary Lakeith Willimas, 52, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Paula Marie Fontenot, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $250.00

Lance Michael Narcisse, 30, New Iberia: Lighted lamps, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, prohibited acts.

Nelson Lee Jr Gautreaux, 53, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance, prohibited acts, driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Christina Dale Huffman, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled substance, prohibited acts.

Amber Marie Payne, 27, Lake Charles: Simple Battery, monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000.00

Ricky Kenneth Aaron Aymond, 24, Lake Charles: possession with intent to sell, prohibited acts.

Jacob Russell Malone, 44, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse, second-degree battery. Bond: $10,000.00

Albert Lee Jr Breaux, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: $10,000.00

Coker Matthew Vernon, 43, Lake Charles: Battery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance.

