Haunted Louisiana plantations topic of March 5 SAGE lecture

A lecture on the history of haunted Louisiana plantations by Dr. Cheryl White, associate professor of history at Louisiana State University at Shreveport, will happen Monday, March 5, in the La Jeunesse Room of the McNeese State University Holbrook Student Union as part of the 2018 Spring Sage Series.

White’s lecture will examine the history of some of Louisiana’s notable haunted plantations, including the Houmas House, the Cherokee Plantation and the Myrtles Plantation, noted as one of America’s most haunted homes.

White’s observations on Louisiana plantations can also be found in her 2017 book, “A Haunted History of Louisiana Plantations,” which she co-authored with William Ryan Smith. In addition, she has published books on Confederate Gen. Leonidas Polk and haunted locations in Shreveport.

White also hosts a weekly radio show on urban legends on Red River Radio in Shreveport and her popular Historic Haunts of Shreveport tours continue to raise funds for historic preservation in the region.

For more information or to register, call 337-475-5616 or visit www.mcneese.edu/leisure.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired, or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

