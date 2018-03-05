Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 4, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jordan Dale Holloway, 34, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.

Daniel Scott Crader, 43, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $10,000.

Van Douglas Godette, 37, Lake Charles: Battery.

Trevor Wayne James, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Toni Cartez January, 19, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Darius Troy Batchan, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer.

John Edwards Napolitano, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Devaney Rechelle Benton, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Aaron Webb, 25, Calvert City, KY: Operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, display of plates.

Timothy Luke Hoffpauir, 22, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; illegal use of drugs; operating vehicle while license is suspended; drug paraphernalia.

Rylian Germain Harris, 19, Sulphur: Illegal use of drugs; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Paul Menart, 38, Westlake: Probation violation.

Mohamed Ahmed Elashry, 31, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of drugs.

Adam Jacob Brumley, 20, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things, theft, simple burglary, simple criminal damage. Bond: $15,000.

Jose Daniel Cabrera, 35, Beaumont, TX: Simple burglary, theft. Bond: $7,500.

Jared Ryan Ferguson, 25, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; theft; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple battery; misrepresentation during booking; probation detainer.

Eric Lee Martinez, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, illegal possession of stolen things.

Darrick Shawn Lede, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Paul Doucet, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Matthew Garrett Genova, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer.

Steven Ray Bussell, 59, Starks: Resisting an officer, obstructing a firearm. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Bradley Ross Simmons, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, theft, probation detainer.

Shawn Edward Baynard, 41, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft, theft of a firearm. Bond: $15,000.

Brittney Nicole Mitchell, 25, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, public intimidation and retaliation. Bond: $1,000.

Jo Ann Davis, 40, Lake Charles: Violation of drug-free zones, illegal use of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Cody Arlen Woodard, 43, Lake Charles: Violation of drug-free zones, illegal use of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Jeremiah Kcade McDaniel, 36, Lake Charles: Battery.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.