Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 2

Kevin Semien, 35, Sulphur: View outward or inward through windshield or windows, obscuring prohibited, Possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Holly Hebert, 20, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury.

Clarence Mosely, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, home invasion.

Kelvin St Romain, 50, Singer, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Jacob Mcinnis, 28, Westlake: Seven counts of direct contempt of court.

Jesse Reynolds, 31, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Cory Simmons, 32, DeRidder: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Brodrick Record, 20, Mamou, LA: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty, attempted criminal conspiracy.

Christin Spivey, 31, Pecos, TX: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Marlon Green, 46, Duson, LA: Direct Contempt of court.

Michael Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Byron Richard, 39, Lake Charles: direct contempt of court.

Jacky Duncan, 28, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.

Jennifer Peltier, 23, Westlake: Two counts of direct contempt of court, theft of goods, two counts of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, criminal trespass.

Jacob Delgado, 34, New Iberia: Possession of marijuana, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Jacob Bonnette, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.

Samantha Bias, 21, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, two counts of simple battery.

Joseph Pena, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana.

Leon Francis, 50, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Garet Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jeramie Myers, 34, Lake Charles: Two counts direct contempt of court, operating vehicle license is suspended, maximum speed limit.

Jonathan Johnson, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things form $1,000 but less than $5,000, display of plates.

Marissa Thompson, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Travis Brasseaux, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Aundrea Andrepont, 42, Lake Charles: Two count of probation violation.

Diron Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

