Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 2 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 2

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
(KPLC) -

Kevin Semien, 35, Sulphur: View outward or inward through windshield or windows, obscuring prohibited, Possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Holly Hebert, 20, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury.

Clarence Mosely, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, home invasion.

Kelvin St Romain, 50, Singer, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Jacob Mcinnis, 28, Westlake: Seven counts of direct contempt of court.

Jesse Reynolds, 31, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Cory Simmons, 32, DeRidder: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Brodrick Record, 20, Mamou, LA: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty, attempted criminal conspiracy.

Christin Spivey, 31, Pecos, TX: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Marlon Green, 46, Duson, LA: Direct Contempt of court.

Michael Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Byron Richard, 39, Lake Charles: direct contempt of court.

Jacky Duncan, 28, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.

Jennifer Peltier, 23, Westlake: Two counts of direct contempt of court, theft of goods, two counts of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, criminal trespass.

Jacob Delgado, 34, New Iberia: Possession of marijuana, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Jacob Bonnette, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.

Samantha Bias, 21, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, two counts of simple battery.

Joseph Pena, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana.

Leon Francis, 50, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Garet Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jeramie Myers, 34, Lake Charles: Two counts direct contempt of court, operating vehicle license is suspended, maximum speed limit.

Jonathan Johnson, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things form $1,000 but less than $5,000, display of plates.

Marissa Thompson, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Travis Brasseaux, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Aundrea Andrepont, 42, Lake Charles: Two count of probation violation.

Diron Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 14, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 14, 2018

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 12:32:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Jean Jimerson, 47, Sulphur: Pedestrian on highway or interstate highway, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000. Donald Albert Haley, 58, DeRidder: Monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000. Delores Ann Singh, 50, Kinder: Sale, possession or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; direct contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Macio Charles Robertson, 45, Texas City, TX: Possessio...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Jean Jimerson, 47, Sulphur: Pedestrian on highway or interstate highway, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000. Donald Albert Haley, 58, DeRidder: Monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000. Delores Ann Singh, 50, Kinder: Sale, possession or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; direct contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Macio Charles Robertson, 45, Texas City, TX: Possessio...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly