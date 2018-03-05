Teenager allegedly blackmailed girls into sending him explicit photos of themselves

A teenager in Sabine Parish has allegedly blackmailed young girls into sending him pornographic images on themselves.

Matthew Miller, 17, is at the center of the investigation. However, given the nature of the case, details are slim.

Investigators have not said how the teenager allegedly forced the young girls to send him explicit images and are unsure of the ages of the apparent victims.

Miller was charged with extortion, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual abuse images of children. It's unclear if more charges will be added.

