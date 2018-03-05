Locals react to Louisiana being ranked the worst state in Americ - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Locals react to Louisiana being ranked the worst state in America

(Source KPLC) (Source KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

By providing its residents with the tools to succeed economically and access to high-quality healthcare, Iowa ranks as the state that best serves its citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report and Louisiana is the worst. 

For its 2018 Best States study, U.S. News evaluated all 50 states across a range of criteria that included education, healthcare, infrastructure and the economy.

Iowa came out on top of the list for infrastructure, due to high scores for internet access, public transportation, commute times and bridge and road quality.

It's sad to say for another year the bayou state will keep it's ranking as the worst state to live in.

Some locals and even those who don't live here agree and some say the study is absolutely wrong and doesn't reflect how things really are. 

"This is the most cultural state, true to our roots, good music, food, people."

Louisiana takes the last spot on the 2018 Best States list, with low scores in opportunity, education, healthcare, crime and corrections and fiscal stability.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

