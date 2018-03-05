Great American Cookie and Dick's Sporting Goods in Prien Lake Mall were both issued citations for rodent issues

The Louisiana Department of Health has cited two stores at The Prien Lake Mall that were found to have rodent-related issues.

The Department of Health did a walk through on each of the food establishments in the mall and inspections were performed.

A health inspector was sent to the mall and Carolyn Bombet of the from The Department of Health for the State of Louisiana stated that a critical citation was issued to Great American Cookie Company, the one near JC Penny's not the one in the food court, for having "evidence of rodents".

She explains that a critical citation means that the findings were more likely to lead to illness or injury.

Dick's Sporting Goods has also been issued a "non-critical" citation. Bombet said this means that if left uncorrected could lead to critical violations. For example, she says, a hole in the wall or gap in the door threshold allowing entry to pests could lead to this citation.

Bombet adds that there were no other calls or emails prior to this complaint.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.