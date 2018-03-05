First female inductee into Louisiana Agricultural Hall of Fame

A 96-year-old woman becomes the first female inductee into Louisiana's Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Margie Jenkins, an expert on cultivating landscaping plants, is among the 2018 inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction.

Jenkins has been prominent in Louisiana's landscape and nursery business for six decades.

Induction ceremonies will be held March 22 in Baton Rouge, presented by Louisiana Radio Network, the LSU AgCenter, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation

