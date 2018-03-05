48 threats have been made in Calcasieu Parish after Parkland shooting, here's what's being done

A town hall was held in Sulphur this past weekend where parents and representatives from the Sulphur Police Department and the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office discussed School Safety.

The town hall discussed the positive response to Sheriff Mancuso's press conference and an announcement of a mobile response team across the parish and what parents and the schools can also do to prevent a school shooting from happening.

After the Parkland Shooting in Florida, 48 threats have been made in Calcasieu Parish alone. Parents said after the town hall they plan on scheduling a meeting with the school board.

