Prien Lake Park boat launch closing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Prien Lake Park boat launch closing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

If you use the Prien Lake Park Boat Launch, you’ll have to find a new spot this year.

The boat launch and the north and south parking lots in the park will be closed for about a year, starting today.

The plan is to replace the existing boat launch, along with the current entrance and driveway.

There will also be a brand new floating boat dock, composite boardwalks, asphalt parking lots, and fixed drainage systems.

With over 2 million dollars being put into this project, there’s a lot to look forward to once the construction is completed.

Guy Brame, from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District Eight, wants to remind everyone that the park itself is still open as usual.

“We still have the amphitheater, we have the kayak boat launch over there, it’s up and good to go. The crawfish pavilion, still rent it and have your events there. The walking path, the exercise, just come out here. You have the harper’s pavilion. Nothing in the park is going to be affected,” said Brame.

The project won’t just impact boaters. Brame says park goers will notice a new entrance, 400 more feet of walking paths, and new fishing spots.

The hope is to have all of this project completed by March 2019.

