McNeese and Dave Simmons part ways after 12 seasons

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese State University will begin a national search for its next men’s basketball coach following the announcement by McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill that the University will not renew the contract of Coach Dave Simmons. Assistant Athletic Director, Tanner Stines, will chair the search.



“We would like to thank Coach Simmons for his commitment to McNeese and to his student-athletes,” Hemphill said in a statement. “Following a comprehensive evaluation of the men’s basketball program, I believe that it is time to move in a new direction. We appreciate Coach Simmons work in improving our basketball team’s Academic Progress Rate.”

Simmons just completed his 12th season as the Cowboys’ head coach where the team finished 11-17 overall and tied for eighth in the Southland Conference standings with and 8-10 record and did not qualify for the league tournament. The last winning season McNeese saw was in 2012. Simmons compiled an overall record at McNeese of 154-211.

