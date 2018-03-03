Hundreds come out to the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Wild Beast Feast fundraiser

Authentic Louisiana cuisine was on the menu at the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Wild Beast Feast.

The event featured 23 cooks all preparing their special Cajun dishes to win the event's competition.

The event also had a band, and a live auction that featured items from vacation houses to gator hunts.

This is one of the symphony's biggest fund-raising events.

Co-chair Leslie Abraham says having a symphony in Lake Charles is something that helps bring in people looking to move to the city.

"It's a draw," she said. "When you have people that are looking for a place to live, they look at things like the arts and offering the symphony is a big plus to our community."

The Lake Charles Symphony's next big fundraising event will be champagne bingo at the Lake Charles Country Club on Saturday April 14th.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.