Over 750 cars stopped by CITGO's annual E-Recycle Day

What do you do with that old television that doesn't work, or that computer sitting in the corner that just won't turn on?

For many, they decided to take those items to McNeese State University's stadium parking lot for CITGO's annual E-Recycle Day.

Lines of cars were coming through McNeese State University's stadium parking lot Saturday morning.

All to recycle their electronic waste.

Started by CITGO almost ten years ago, the refinery company partnered with the City of Lake Charles, McNeese State University, Team Green, Waste Management, and Keep Calcasieu Beautiful to host their annual E-Recycle Day for the community.

"A lot of people have home electronics, and they're not sure what to do with it so instead of putting it in landfills we thought it was a better idea to send it to a disposal site where you can recycle the electronics," said Jerry Dunn, Vice President and General Manager of CITGO's Lake Charles refinery.

Everything from tv's, printers, and even laptops were all dropped off by hundreds of people.

Dunn is always surprised at what people are willing to drop off.

"Huge televisions is what I've seen, "he said. "I didn't even know they make them that big anymore, but they're huge."

The day ended with almost 800 cars dropping off tons of electronic waste.

Which will eventually end up recycled in Independence, Louisiana, and out of the hands of a landfill.

CITGO says their collection of items included 10 roll off boxes of electronic waste, along with almost 1,000 light bulbs, one ounce of mercury and 50 pounds of batteries.

