Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Moss Bluff

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Coushatta Lane Saturday afternoon.

According to Ward 1 Fire Captain Robby Trahan, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. about a house fire.

Trahan says the call came in from an ambulance that was passing by.

When firefighters arrived half of the two-story home was in flames.

Ward 6 Fire Department, Lake Charles Fire Department, and Houston River Fire Department also assisted in putting out the house fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

