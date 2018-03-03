Lake Arthur comes up short in the 2A state title game

Six points separated Lake Arthur and the 2A state championship trophy on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers came out strong, leading by three heading into the second quarter.
No. 1 North Caddo went on to outscore Lake Arthur in both the second and third period, giving the Lady Rebs an eleven point cushion heading into the fourth. In the fourth, Lake Arthur fought back to cut that lead to six, but couldn't get ahead.
Lake Arthur fell, 47-41.
Diamond Brister led the team with 18 points and Jamara Levy added 13.
The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 29-4 record.
