Moss Bluff business destroyed in overnight fire

A Moss Bluff business was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The fire took place at Angelo's Auto Sales off of Highway 171.

According to Captain Robby Trahan with the Ward 1 Fire Department, they received a call at 3:12 a.m. about a commercial building fire.

When firefighters arrived they went into the building to put out the fire, and the building start to collapse.

Firefighters were able to evacuate the building, and no one was inside when the building collapsed.

Houston River Fire Department, Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, Ward 6 Fire Department, Lake Charles Fire Department, and Calcasieu Parish Public Works were also at the scene assisting with the fire.

Trahan says right now the building is deemed a total loss.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.