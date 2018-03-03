SWLApreps boys’ basketball quarterfinal round playoff recap

The quarterfinal round of the boys’ basketball playoffs is in the books. Out of 5 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, three are advancing to play at Burton Coliseum. Marsh Madness begins March 5.

Hamilton Christian downed St. Martin's, 50-44 to reach Marsh Madness for the second straight season (the only other appearance in school history). In 2017, the Warriors were a senior-laden group, but this season HCS has only two upperclassmen starters. The third-seeded Warriors will face No. 2 St. Mary's.

Pitkin is back in the semifinals after a 14-year absence. The Tigers upset No. 2 seeded Hathaway, 52-50. The Hornets were without star player Trey Blanchard. The 11th seeded Tigers will face No. 2 Zwolle.

Singer beat Ebarb 76-54, to punch its ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 1973. The Hornets are making their third-ever appearance despite numerous quarterfinal runs. The third-seeded Hornets will face No. 2 Simpson.

Below is a full list of finals from the quarterfinal round:

Division II-

(4) Lusher Charter 50 - (5) St. Louis Catholic 44

Division IV-

(3) Hamilton Christian 65 - (11) St. Martin's 52

Class B-

(11) Pitkin 52 - (3) Hathaway 50



Class C-

(3) Singer 76 - (6) Ebarb 54

