SWLApreps boys’ basketball quarterfinal round playoff recap

The quarterfinal round of the boys’ basketball playoffs is in the books. Out of 5 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, three are advancing to play at Burton Coliseum. Marsh Madness begins March 5.
Hamilton Christian downed St. Martin's, 50-44 to reach Marsh Madness for the second straight season (the only other appearance in school history). In 2017, the Warriors were a senior-laden group, but this season HCS has only two upperclassmen starters. The third-seeded Warriors will face No. 2 St. Mary's.
Pitkin is back in the semifinals after a 14-year absence. The Tigers upset No. 2 seeded Hathaway, 52-50. The Hornets were without star player Trey Blanchard. The 11th seeded Tigers will face No. 2 Zwolle.
Singer beat Ebarb 76-54, to punch its ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 1973. The Hornets are making their third-ever appearance despite numerous quarterfinal runs. The third-seeded Hornets will face No. 2 Simpson.
Below is a full list of finals from the quarterfinal round:
Division II-
(4) Lusher Charter 50 - (5) St. Louis Catholic 44
Division IV-
(3) Hamilton Christian 65 - (11) St. Martin's 52
Class B-
(11) Pitkin 52 - (3) Hathaway 50
Class C-
(3) Singer 76 - (6) Ebarb 54
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.