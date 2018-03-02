What progress has been made on the $90 million bond approved in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

What progress has been made on the $90 million bond approved in 2006?

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A $90 million bond issue was voted and approved by Lake Charles residents back in 2006. 

The money was set to go towards multiple roads, recreation, and downtown development projects. 

Now nearly 12 years later, what progress has been made with that money? 

"When you look at some of the roadways that were done, some of the improvements that we were having traffic congestion on, those roadways are done today because of this bond issue," said city administrator John Cardone. 

New roads, water and sewer extensions, and downtown development are just some of the projects covered by the $90 million bond.

"The City of Lake Charles, for the most part, was a pay as you go (city), and what we found out is we don't really have enough money in our coffers to make it work for all of our projects on pay as you go," said Cardone. 

The 20-year bond was approved by voters in 2006. So 12 years later, what changes were made with that money?

$31.5 million went towards five roadway projects, $18 million for downtown development, $16 million for sewer, another $15 million for state routes, and three million for recreation projects. 

Out of that $31.5 million for road projects, $12.5 million funded the Enterprise Extension Boulevard, $8 million went to Sale Street and $6 million for Lake Street. The East McNeese Street extension cost $3 million, and the Power Center Parkway extension cost $2 million. 

Along with these street projects, that money was put to use along the Lake Front Promenade, down Ryan Street, and improved multiple parks within the city. 

"It moved some of these projects along much quicker," said Cardone. 

Cardone says so far the city has used the majority of the money. 

The construction seen on Lake Street will take $2.3 million, and what's left of the bond money will also be used for economic development. 

With this being the city's first bond issue, Cardone believes it was a good decision to make. 

"It's better to go ahead and occur the debt," he said. "It's not a bad thing as long as they are real projects, and it can help with traffic capacity and moving traffic along and these major water and sewer improvements, but we think this bond issue was very worthwhile. 

Cardone says the bond will be paid off by 2027, and that the rest of the money is expected to be used by the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly