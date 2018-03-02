Police: Lake Charles car chase ends in crash in Westlake

The Lake Charles Police Department was involved in a vehicle chase that started in Lake Charles and ended in Westlake Friday night, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Lake Charles police say it began at Broad and Louisiana Avenue with a traffic stop.

The suspect fled and led police on a chase across the bridge and into Westlake. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on the north end of Westwood Road.

According to police, the suspect is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.